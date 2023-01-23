BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.86 and last traded at $29.86. Approximately 40,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 375,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

BRP Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth $2,054,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth $529,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

