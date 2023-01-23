BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Update

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,263,300 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 2,047,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

BT Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BT Group stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($2.81) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

