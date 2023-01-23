C2X (CTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $386.34

C2X (CTX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. C2X has a total market capitalization of $46.09 million and $386.34 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, C2X has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One C2X token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About C2X

C2X launched on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. The official website for C2X is c2x.world.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

