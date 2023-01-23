Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded Cactus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $183.08 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business's revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cactus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

