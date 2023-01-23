Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Price Target to GBX 200

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 245 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 112.99% from the company’s previous close.
Everyman Media Group Stock Up 9.2 %
Everyman Media Group stock traded up GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 93.90 ($1.15). 112,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,010. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.18. The firm has a market cap of £85.62 million and a P/E ratio of 3,130.00. Everyman Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.84 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About Everyman Media Group
Read More
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.