Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Price Target to GBX 200

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 245 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 112.99% from the company’s previous close.

Everyman Media Group Stock Up 9.2 %

Everyman Media Group stock traded up GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 93.90 ($1.15). 112,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,010. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.18. The firm has a market cap of £85.62 million and a P/E ratio of 3,130.00. Everyman Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.84 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. It operates a network of 36 venues with 119 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

