Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 22.1% in December

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 911,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 746,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 379,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie lowered Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Canon alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Canon by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Canon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Stock Performance

NYSE:CAJ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. 224,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. Canon has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

(Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.