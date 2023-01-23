Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 51,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,250,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 17.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 67.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2,743.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 174,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 168,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.