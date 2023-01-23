Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 12.0% in December

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth $857,000. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPLP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 61,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,616. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $274.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 50.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

