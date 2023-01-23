Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Raised by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 3.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,855,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.52. 355,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,244. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

