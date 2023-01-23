Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$180.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CJT. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$272.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$188.10.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Up 3.8 %

Cargojet stock traded up C$4.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$119.38. 35,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$130.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27. Cargojet has a one year low of C$109.69 and a one year high of C$194.19.

About Cargojet

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 7.7600006 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.