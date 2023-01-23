Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 904,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

