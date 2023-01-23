CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Update

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,910,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 18,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CarMax Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

