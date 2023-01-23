Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

CTAQ stock remained flat at $10.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,811. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 238,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 308.3% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 89,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 67,724 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 297,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

