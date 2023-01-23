Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Down to $20.80

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $18.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 3,358,274 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $930,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $930,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,756 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

