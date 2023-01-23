CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $88.39 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $88.39 million and $7.20 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00030063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004339 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00223841 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002875 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11004589 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $8,737,189.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

