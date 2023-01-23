Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

CLDX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.61. 361,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 9,840.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLDX shares. StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,813,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 632,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

