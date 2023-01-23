CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Down 5%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) shares were down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.71. Approximately 113,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 112,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$565.32 million and a PE ratio of -31.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

Get CGX Energy alerts:

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.0422857 earnings per share for the current year.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.