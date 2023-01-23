ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ChampionX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. 1,185,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,874 shares of company stock worth $9,236,553. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

