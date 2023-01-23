ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $20.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

In other ChargePoint news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 637,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,277.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 637,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,277.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,337 over the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,533 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 954,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.65. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. Analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

