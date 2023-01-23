ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $20.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.64.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ChargePoint news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 637,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,277.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 637,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,277.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,337 over the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
ChargePoint Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.65. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. Analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.