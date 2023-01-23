Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 3.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Charter Communications worth $187,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.10.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $400.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.60. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $621.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

