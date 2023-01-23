Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in December

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chase Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34. Chase has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $846.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 12.36.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter.

Chase Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Transactions at Chase

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $135,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,745 shares in the company, valued at $17,699,262.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chase

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chase by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

