Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in December

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Chase Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CCF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34. Chase has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $846.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 12.36.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter.
Chase Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Insider Transactions at Chase
In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $135,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,745 shares in the company, valued at $17,699,262.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chase
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chase by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase (CCF)
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.