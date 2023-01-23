Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Reduced by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 163,600 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $41,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $763,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 52.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,106. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.