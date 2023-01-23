Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 242,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $121.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,889. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.06.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $131.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

CPK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

