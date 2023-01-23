Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Chico’s FAS worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

CHS stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $605.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,030.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Articles

