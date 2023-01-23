Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 0.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Mplx by 49.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mplx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Mplx Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

