Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 222,409 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 746,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,409 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $24,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDVV. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

