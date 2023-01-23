Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 117 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 87.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 168,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 166.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 59,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 37,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day moving average is $168.30. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

