Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,940 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after acquiring an additional 44,171 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 272,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 68,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

Shares of GILD opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.