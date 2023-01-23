Childress Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.87 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $340.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

