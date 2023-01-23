Childress Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

