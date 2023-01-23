Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPQ opened at $42.98 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.