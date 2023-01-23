Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 353.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,351.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,309,000 after purchasing an additional 499,690 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $326.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.59. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The stock has a market cap of $160.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

