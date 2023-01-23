Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 182,973 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,973 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital comprises 1.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Main Street Capital worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.68 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

