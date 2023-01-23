Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 213,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 292,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.55 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

