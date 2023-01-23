Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CALF opened at $38.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

