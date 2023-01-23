China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,136,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 1,035,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCVTF remained flat at 4.72 during trading on Monday. China Conch Venture has a 12 month low of 2.07 and a 12 month high of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 4.70.

Get China Conch Venture alerts:

China Conch Venture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.