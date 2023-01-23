China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Up 11.5% in December

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CEA traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $20.96. 10,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.78. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 77.07% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

