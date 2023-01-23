Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,790,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 39,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.78. 21,847,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,722,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

