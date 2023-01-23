Citigroup Trims Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Target Price to $17.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN opened at $17.47 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.