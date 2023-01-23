Citigroup Trims Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Target Price to $86.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nutrien from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.06.

Nutrien Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

