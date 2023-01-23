Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.50

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.99 ($0.32), with a volume of 101610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.33).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.69. The stock has a market cap of £69.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

