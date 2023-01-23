Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CODX. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 63,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,009. The company has a market cap of $88.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of -0.93. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

See Also

