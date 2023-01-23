Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.55

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.39, with a volume of 36680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $974,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

