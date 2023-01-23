Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 146,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Shares of CDRO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the second quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg by 38.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg by 110.8% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

