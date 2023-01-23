Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.85. 5,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

