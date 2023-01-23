Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.08.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.46. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $182.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

