Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.776 per share on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$68.56 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$62.35 and a 1 year high of C$114.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$725.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.90 million. Analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 10.0299993 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCA. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.71.

In other news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 1,581 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,887.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,124.30. In related news, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total value of C$30,206.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,554.24. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 1,581 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,124.30.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

