Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Short Interest Update

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Coherent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Coherent by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

Coherent Stock Performance

Shares of IIVIP stock remained flat at $189.82 during trading hours on Friday. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844. Coherent has a 52-week low of $141.47 and a 52-week high of $304.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day moving average is $181.14.

Coherent Dividend Announcement

About Coherent

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

