CoinLoan (CLT) Price Tops $9.34 on Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. CoinLoan has a market cap of $18.22 million and $26,704.46 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for about $9.34 or 0.00040884 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

