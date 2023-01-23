Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 724,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $40.35. 6,273,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,636,910. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $174.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

